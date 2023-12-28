Bull Run: Investors' Wealth Climbs Rs 12.80 Lakh Crore In Five Days

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 371.95 points or 0.52% to settle at an all-time closing high of 72,410.38 on Thursday. During the day, it rallied 445.91 points or 0.61% to reach its lifetime peak of 72,484.34.