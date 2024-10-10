ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Motilal Oswal On Oil India, HSBC On Varun Beverages, Macquarie Earnings Preview And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.
Companies like Oil India Ltd., and Varun Beverages Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday as top analysts have evaluated their outlook ahead of their second quarter earnings. Macquarie continues to see earnings expectations fatigue and downside to the consensus forecast when it comes to India Inc.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thu...
