Brokerage Views: Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Marico Q2 Results In Focus, And More

Brokerages from Citi to Motilal Oswal Financial Services are talking about Bharti Airtel Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., and Marico Ltd., after they released their second-quarter results. Airtel received a strong vote of confidence for its execution on premiumisation and steady earnings, though segmental adjustments were made following its profit miss. Maruti’s near-term outlook appears muted amid higher discounts and competitive pres...