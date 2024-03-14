Brokerage Views: Jefferies On ITC, HSBC On Banks And More
Here's what brokerages say about the buzzing stocks of the day.
It's been tough for the bulls on Dalal Street in the last 24 hours. The small- and mid-caps took a beating on Wednesday with the broader market indices losing over Rs 6 lakh crore in cumulative market cap. Come today, Thursday, the opening has seen the downward trend continue. Even the benchmarks, the Nifty50 and the Sensex, have opened in the red.
We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are the top calls, from ITC to Coal India to Indian financials.
Motilal Oswal On AU Small Finance Bank
Motilal Oswal maintains a 'buy' rating on AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. with target price of Rs 720.
Return on assets to remain suppressed in the near term.
Expect RoAs to improve to 1.7% by financial year 2026.
Fincare Small Finance Bank's merger to help diversify lending portfolio.
Fincare's merger liabilities, costs to offset near-term benefit.
Estimate loan compound annual growth rate of 25% post-merger.
Funding cost pressures to dilute near-term margin performance.
Estimate gross non-performing assets/net NPA ratio at 2%/0.7% in fiscal 2026.
Jefferies On Coal India
Jefferies maintains a 'buy' rating on Coal India Ltd. shares with a target price of Rs 520.
Recent 13% decline in stock price offers a good buying opportunity.
E-auction price fall now seems largely behind.
Improved volume growth and lower cost trajectory enhances earnings outlook.
Earnings per share expected to reach Rs 51 and remain flat through fiscal 2026.
Buy rating basis 10 times the price to earnings, 6% dividend yield.
HSBC On Indian Financials
Primary check suggests strong demand in housing, micro, small and medium enterprises, and unsecured personal loans.
Public-sector banks are increasing their sales strength, reducing turnaround times for home loans.
Early evidence of slowdown in personal loans.
Lenders are also tightening criteria along with raising rates on personal loans.
Large private banks and non-banking financial companies dominate loans against property/MSME.
Few NBFCs are selectively underwriting even subprime customers.
Most PSU banks are offering better lending rates and have increased commissions.
MSME growth: PSU banks at 15%; large private lenders at 25%; mid-sized lenders at mid-teens.
Jefferies On ITC
Jefferies rates ITC Ltd. as 'hold' with a target price of Rs 430 apiece.
British American Tobacco's stake sale removes key overhang on ITC share price.
Investor focus would likely shift to fundamentals now.
Weak trend in cigarette volumes translating into modest earnings growth.
Stock should stay range-bound.
Expect weakness to sustain in the near term and build 0–3% volume growth.
Sees limited room for cigarettes' margin expansion in the near term.
EPS growth will remain modest in the near term.
FMCG and hotel business are doing better than paperboards and packaging.
Emkay Initiates Coverage On Shriram Pistons
Emkay gives a 'buy' on Shriram Pistons with target price of Rs 2,450, showing 70% upside.
40-45% share in core products - pistons, piston rings, engine valves.
Emergence as ‘the last man standing’ for engine parts.
Extended growth visibility for ICE amid emerging challenges to EV penetration.
Diversification into EV specific and powertrain-agnostic components.
Currently trades at 10.7x earnings, value it at 18x FY26E earnings.
Citi on Godrej Consumer Products
Citi reiterated 'buy' rating on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. with target price of Rs 1,350.
Remains as top pick in India Consumer Staples.
GCPL holds exclusivity to new molecule based incense sticks over medium term.
Believes new molecule to accelerate medium-term growth through market share gains.
Management aims to simplify African cluster business to remove loss-making segments.
Management targets to improve Africa cluster Ebitda margin to over 15% in two years.
Sees long term opportunity in liquid detergents category.