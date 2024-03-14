Brokerage Views: Jefferies On ITC, HSBC On Banks And More

It's been tough for the bulls on Dalal Street in the last 24 hours. The small- and mid-caps took a beating on Wednesday with the broader market indices losing over Rs 6 lakh crore in cumulative market cap. Come today, Thursday, the opening has seen the downward trend continue. Even the benchmarks, the Nifty50 and the Sensex, have opened in the red.

We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are the top calls, from ITC to Coal India to Indian financials.