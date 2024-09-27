Brokerage Views: Goldman Sachs, Nomura On IT, Morgan Stanley On Power Sector And More

The information technology sector is in focus as Goldman Sachs, Nomura and Emkay have all put out notes following Accenture's quarterly earnings report. Morgan Stanley has the Indian power sector on its radar and double upgraded the ratings of Tata Power Ltd. and and Torrent Power Ltd.NDTV Profit tracks what the brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Friday...