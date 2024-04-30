Brokerage Views: Citi, Motilal Oswal On UltraTech Cement And More
Here are all the top calls from the brokerages that you need to know about on Tuesday.
Brokerages have UltraTech Cement Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd. and L&T Finance Ltd. on their radars following the release of these companies' fourth-quarter earnings. Analysts are also tracking Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. after it released financial reports for the quarter and year ended March.
Citi On UltraTech Cement
Citi Research maintains 'buy' on UltraTech Cement and raises target price to Rs 11,700 apiece.
Q4 Ebitda ahead of brokerage estimates on higher volumes and better costs.
Expects 12% volume CAGR through FY24–27.
Management expects FY25 demand to moderate below 9% but remain in high single digits.
Company on track to achieve 200 MT capacity.
Expects ROCE to rise from an average 13% to 16%/17%.
Motilal Oswal On UltraTech Cement
Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' on UltraTech Cement at Rs 11,500 target price.
Fourth-quarter operating performance 9% above brokerage estimate.
Management pegged FY25 capex at Rs 9,500 crore.
Improving earnings, strong balance sheet, leadership position warrants higher multiples.
Emkay On UltraTech Cement
Emkay maintains 'buy' on UltraTech Cement at Rs 11,200 target price.
Q4 operating performance was better than expected.
FY27's capacity target to enable industry leading volume growth.
Cuts FY25 Ebitda estimates by 4% on building lower realisations.
Raises FY26 Ebitda estimates by 3% by integrating Kesoram financials.
Motilal Oswal On L&T Finance
Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' on L&T Finance at Rs 210 target price.
Q4 earnings miss due to additional provisions of Rs 175 crore on security receipts.
Asset quality improved sequentially; provisioning coverage broadly stable.
Investments in automation, security, e- aggregator partnerships to lead to stronger retail loan growth.
Expects total loan/net-profit CAGR of 26%/35% over FY24-26.
Motilal Oswal On Coromandel International
Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' on Coromandel International at Rs 1,400 target price.
Subdued demand hurt Q4 operating performance but beat brokerage estimates.
Operating performance of fertiliser business to remain subdued in the first half of fiscal 2025.
Expects performance of crop protection business to improve from Q1.
Maintains FY25/26 earnings estimates.
Motilal Oswal On Mahindra Lifespaces
Motilal Oswal maintains 'neutral' rating on Mahindra Lifespaces at Rs 600 target price.
Strong year-end performance, but low traction at existing projects in Q4 leads to miss in pre-sales.
Contribution of new Pune and Chennai launches to be reflected in Q1.
Firm well poised to sustain booking momentum. given a healthy project pipeline.
Estimates value of existing pipeline at Rs 4,000 crore.
Near term growth potential is already factored into current price.
Nuvama On Trent
Nuvama Wealth maintains a 'buy' on Trent, with a target price of Rs 4,926 apiece.
Stellar performance with standalone Ebitda beat of 6%.
Revenue growth momentum sustained at 50%-plus year-on-year.
Star’s performance remains robust
Factors in higher gross margins drives 5% PAT upgrade
Awaits clarity on lease liability adjustments, believes could be related to franchising
Motilal Oswal Poonawalla Fincorp
Motilal Oswal Poonawalla Fincorp reiterates a 'buy' on Poonawalla Fincorp, with a target price of Rs 570 apiece.
Healthy momentum in disbursements; AUM rises 55% YoY
Asset quality remains pristine