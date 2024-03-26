Bond A Valid Class In Global Investors' Portfolio: UTI Asset's Vetri Subramaniam

Vetri Subramaniam: I think that's a good question. You go back to January and I remember looking at the data. People were expecting as many as almost, you know, five to six rate cuts during this year; 140 basis points was what the Fed implied was showing. That's now obviously down to about 75. You know, to that extent, I would say the market has already sort of shifted in its expectation that growth is going to be much better than anticipated, inflation seems to be coming down, not yet near target but coming down.

But to my mind, the more interesting thing which actually emerged from the Fed messaging day before yesterday was the fact that they have actually indicated a willingness to walk back on quantitative tightening. To my mind, that was actually the most critical part of the messaging as opposed to anything else because I think one of the challenges that the US Fed in particular, and the US Treasury in particular, face is that unlike central banks all over the world, or governments all over the world who increased their average tenure of borrowings in the post -pandemic periods when rates were close to zero, the US Treasury never did that. They actually continued to borrow very, very short term. In fact, in the last one year, they have predominantly borrowed Treasury bills, which I would actually submit is a very dangerous strategy to follow, but therefore, they will sooner or later have to replace that Treasury bill borrowing with dated security borrowing.

Now, imagine a scenario in which the US government is continuing to happily run deficits of $6-7 trillion a year, they're going to have to issue long-dated bonds and now the biggest holder of bonds, which is the US Fed, is also saying I need to sell bonds into the market.

So if there was a reason to breathe a sigh of relief, it's simply that the Fed for the first time in a way sort of blinked and said, ‘Okay, you know, we might have to rethink how much and how aggressively we sell bonds’. So that messaging on QT (quantitative tightening) was, to my mind, the most significant part of what came out and maybe there is nervousness, and rightly so there should be nervousness because I think the US Treasury has played what I would say is a fairly risky game of borrowing so much in T- bills and not in dated securities.