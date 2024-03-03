Market Valuation Of Seven Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Climbs Rs 65,302 Crore

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most-valued firms climbed Rs 65,302.5 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 663.35 points or 0.90%, and the Nifty jumped 165.7 points or 0.74%.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

From the top-10 pack, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers, while Reliance Industries, Infosys and Life Insurance Corp. faced erosion from their market capitalisation.

The market valuation of TCS climbed Rs 19,881.39 crore to Rs 14,85,912.36 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 15,672.82 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 7,60,481.54 crore.