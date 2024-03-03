Markets To Focus On Global Trends, Trading Activity Of Foreign Investors This Week

Trends in the global markets, trading activity of foreign investors and announcement of domestic macroeconomic data are the major factors that would drive investors' sentiment in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.

Benchmark indices had a record-breaking rally in the past week driven by impressive GDP data.

Equity markets would remain closed on Friday for Mahashivratri.

"Key upcoming events, such as the release of the US services PMI on March 5, 2024, testimony by the US Fed Chair Powell, along with the US unemployment rate on March 8 will be closely watched for their potential impact on market sentiment.

"Crude oil is also inching higher, and any negative surprise from there can disturb the mood of the market. However, the market is ignoring any bad news and continuing its bullish momentum," said Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

From the domestic macroeconomic front, the Purchasing Managers' Index data for the services sector is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.