FPIs Reverse Trend, Infuse Rs 1,500 Crore Into Indian Equities In February

Foreign investors made a significant turnaround and injected over Rs 1,500 crore into Indian equities in February, reversing the massive outflows seen in the preceding month, primarily due to robust corporate earnings and positive economic growth.

Additionally, foreign portfolio investors continued to be bullish on the debt markets as they put in over Rs 22,419 crore during the month under review, data with the depositories showed.

Looking ahead to March, the outlook for FPI flow appears promising, provided the current economic trajectory and corporate performance sustain their positive momentum, potentially continuing to attract foreign investment into Indian equities, Mayank Mehraa, small-case manager and principal partner at Craving Alpha, said.

According to the data, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 1,539 crore in the Indian equities in February. This came following a net withdrawal of Rs 25,743 crore in January. The latest influx can be attributed to robust corporate earnings and positive economic growth trends observed during the December quarter.

Despite perceived stretched valuations in the previous month, the compelling performance of companies justified their value, enticing FPIs to re-enter the market, Mehraa said.

Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said that improvement in the global economic environment would have prompted FPIs to invest in high growth-oriented markets like India.

Globally, the January inflation numbers in the US were in line with expectations. Though the prices moved up in January, the annual increase in inflation was the lowest in nearly three years, raising expectations of an early rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.