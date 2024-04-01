Billions Flood Active ETFs In Hunt For Cheap Developing Stocks

Product issuers like Avantis are taking note of this strong investor demand, adding new offerings to their product lineups. The fund manager launched the actively managed Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF, ticker AVXC, on March 21. On Monday, ETF issuer Global X Management Co. officially converted one of its actively-managed, broad emerging market strategies to an ex-China vehicle. Since the beginning of last year, about 27 new emerging-market ETFs have come to market in the US, and at least 18 of them are actively managed, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.