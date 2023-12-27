Bihar, UP, MP See Highest Jump In New Investors Among Large States

UP, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal are the other states with the highest number of investors registered with the bourse.

Notably, northeastern states have also reported an impressive jump in the addition of new investors, albeit on a low base. While Mizoram has seen a growth of 54.9%, the increase in Nagaland is 54% and 41.3% in Tripura.

In total, India had over 8.49 crore registered investors as of Dec. 25, up 22.4% from last year. The growth has been driven by greater penetration of online trading platforms outside of the top metros. A burst of financial and business information on social media sites like YouTube has also created awareness about stock market investing.

The country's market capitalisation crossed $4 trillion in 2023 and is now ranked fourth in the world, behind the U.S., China and Japan.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 touched the milestones of 20,000 on Sept. 11 and the 21,000-mark on Dec. 8.