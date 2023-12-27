Bihar, UP, MP See Highest Jump In New Investors Among Large States
While Maharashtra has the largest investor pool, UP, Bihar and MP are seeing a surge of additions.
Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest growth among large states in adding new investors in a year when the stock market scaled new highs.
Though on a low base, Bihar has reported a 36.6% jump in the number of registered investors, followed by UP (33.8%) and MP (28.9%), according to data released by the National Stock Exchange.
Maharashtra, with an increase of 16.9%, has the largest investor pool in India, with over 1.48 crore registered investors as of Dec. 25.
UP, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal are the other states with the highest number of investors registered with the bourse.
Notably, northeastern states have also reported an impressive jump in the addition of new investors, albeit on a low base. While Mizoram has seen a growth of 54.9%, the increase in Nagaland is 54% and 41.3% in Tripura.
In total, India had over 8.49 crore registered investors as of Dec. 25, up 22.4% from last year. The growth has been driven by greater penetration of online trading platforms outside of the top metros. A burst of financial and business information on social media sites like YouTube has also created awareness about stock market investing.
The country's market capitalisation crossed $4 trillion in 2023 and is now ranked fourth in the world, behind the U.S., China and Japan.
The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 touched the milestones of 20,000 on Sept. 11 and the 21,000-mark on Dec. 8.