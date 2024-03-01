Big Tech’s Boom Has Strategists Scrambling To Keep Up With Rally

Piper Sandler’s Michael Kantrowitz, who last year had the most bearish US stock outlook on Wall Street, last week lifted his S&P 500 forecast to 5,250, surpassing calls from some ever-bullish peers. Then there’s HSBC’s Max Kettner, who was correctly optimistic through most of last year. This week, he told clients his team was “wrong” last month to downgrade its view on US stocks. He said the group failed to predict the AI rally.