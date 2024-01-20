Bets On Soft Landing Push US Stocks To First Record In Two Years

Since 1957, there have been 16 major advances in the S&P 500, with the length of the rise largely dependent on whether it was preceded by a recession, according to The Leuthold Group. In the eight instances when the upswing began in an economic downturn, the index climbed 135% on average over 45 months. But when the preceding drop wasn’t associated with a recession, the subsequent ascent wasn’t as powerful, with the S&P 500 rising about 75% on average and the rebound lasting slightly less than three years.