Bank Nifty Can Test This Level In The Coming Days

The Nifty Bank is set to test the 48,000-level and can head even higher while the risk-reward ratio is favourable, according to Soni Patnaik, assistant vice president, JM Financial Services Ltd.

"The Bank Nifty is looking good at the current levels. 46,000 is an immediate good support. From 47,000, the next step is to test 48,000 and can head even higher. The risk-reward ratio is also favourable," she told NDTV Profit.

Nifty Bank closed 1.20% higher at 47,094.20 on Tuesday.

The benchmark stock indices ended higher for the sixth consecutive session, with the NSE Nifty 50 closing at an all-time high.

The Nifty ended 74.70 points, or 0.34%, higher at 22,196.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 349.24 points, or 0.48%, up at 73,057.40.