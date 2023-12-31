Auto Sales Preview: Passenger Vehicles Lose Steam, Two-Wheeler Demand Sustains

Passenger vehicle sales further slowed down in December due to weakening momentum post festive season, while two-wheeler demand sustained.

A slowdown in demand post festive season, high inventory at dealerships and dismal sales of entry-level cars limited sales of passenger vehicles, analysts said. Two-wheeler sales are likely to grow both at the wholesale and retail front, they said.

Nomura sees downside risks for passenger vehicle demand in the next fiscal, with industry volume growth currently pegged at 6%.

After strong growth in the previous and ongoing fiscal, experts expect the demand for passenger vehicles will gradually slow down in FY25, with moderate sales of utility vehicles, even as small cars continue in the slow lane.