ASN Investments Pares Another 0.8% Stake In GMR Power

The U.K.-based ASN Investments Ltd. pared an additional 0.82% stake in GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. through open market transactions on Thursday, continuing its offloading spree.

The firm sold 50 lakh shares at Rs 52.75 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the NSE. The total amount aggregates to Rs 26.4 crore.

ASN Investments has so far offloaded a total of 4.12% of GMR Power this month. The investment firm held 7.27% equity in the GMR Group company as of September.

Earlier this month, ASN Investments exited GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. by offloading its entire 7.27% stake for Rs 2,555 crore.

Shares of GMR Power and Urban Infra closed 4.69% higher at Rs 52.88 apiece on Thursday, as compared with a 0.51% advance in the BSE Sensex.