Asian Equities Advance Ahead Of Busy Data Week: Markets Wrap
Benchmarks in Australia and South Korea advanced, while a jump in TSMC shares helped lift the index in Taipei.
(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia climbed for a second session as markets shifted focus to key US data prints this week for further insight into the health of the world’s biggest economy.
A gauge of stocks for the region rose Monday, following on from Friday’s 1.5% gain. Benchmarks in Australia and South Korea advanced, while a jump in the shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on rising revenue helped lift the index in Taipei. Hong Kong stocks were little changed while those on the Chinese mainland fluctuated. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.
A semblance of calm returned after markets were ravaged early last week from fears the Federal Reserve is waiting too long to cut interest rates. The Cboe Volatility Index - Wall Street’s fear gauge - has reversed off its highest since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. The yen was weaker against the greenback on Monday.
“The skies are not fully clear yet, but there are several reasons that suggest to us that some relatively calmer seas are ahead of us,” analysts at Nomura Holdings Inc. said in a note, citing a lessening of fears about a US recession and lower chances of a very hawkish Bank of Japan as among the grounds for optimism.
Elsewhere in Asia, traders will be focused on China’s retail sales and industrial production data this week to gauge whether the nation’s economy is finding traction.
China is still battling bond market speculators, with state banks selling debt to buoy yields. Yields on the nation’s 10-year benchmark bond headed for their biggest one-day gain since February on a closing basis. The People’s Bank of China said in a quarterly monetary policy report published Friday that wealth management products based on bonds were exposed to interest-rate risk and could lead to losses.
New Zealand’s central bank will also decide on policy this week, with the economy showing signs of entering its third recession in less than two years. Australian and New Zealand government bonds were little changed on Monday. Treasuries cash trading was shut in Asia due to the holiday in Tokyo.
The yen surged last week as traders slashed bearish bets following the BOJ’s rate hike, forcing a negative feedback loop as investors dumped carry trades that ricocheted across markets, before ending last week little changed. The central bank won’t be able to raise rates again this year, given the market turmoil that followed its recent hike, according to a former board member.
The BOJ and Fed are the biggest variables to drive trading, said Taosha Wang, a portfolio manager at Fil Asia Holdings Pte Ltd. For the US, “I don’t think the market has agreed — either a recession, which we think is excessive, or a soft landing,” she told Bloomberg Television’s Yvonne Man and David Ingles on Monday.
A tumultuous week for global bond markets headed toward calm on Friday as angst over the potential US economic downturn — which spurred a Treasury rally and brief market meltdown — faded.
The US consumer price index on Wednesday is expected to have risen 0.2% from June for both the headline figure and the so-called core gauge that excludes food and energy. The modest moves, however, may not be enough to derail the Fed from a widely anticipated interest-rate cut next month.
At the weekend, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said she still sees upside risks for inflation and continued strength in the labor market, signaling she may not be ready to support an interest-rate decrease when US central bankers next meet in September. Money markets have fully priced a rate cut in September and about 100 basis points of easing for the year, according to swaps data compiled by Bloomberg.
In commodities, oil rose Monday, extending a 4.5% gain last week. Some of the top US oil refiners are throttling back operations at their facilities this quarter, adding to concerns that a global glut of crude is forming. Gold traded lower.
Some key events this week:
- India CPI, industrial production, Monday
- Australia consumer confidence, Tuesday
- Japan PPI, Tuesday
- South Africa unemployment, Tuesday
- UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday
- Home Depot earnings, Tuesday
- US PPI, Tuesday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Tuesday
- Eurozone GDP, industrial production, Wednesday
- New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday
- South Korea jobless rate, Wednesday
- Poland CPI, Wednesday
- UK CPI, Wednesday
- US CPI, Wednesday
- Australia unemployment, Thursday
- Japan GDP, industrial production, Thursday
- Philippines rate decision, Thursday
- China home prices, retail sales, industrial production, Thursday
- Norway rate decision, Thursday
- UK industrial production, GDP, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, retail sales, industrial production, Thursday
- St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speak, Thursday
- Alibaba Group, Walmart earnings, Thursday
- Hong Kong jobless rate, GDP, Friday
- Taiwan GDP, Friday
- US housing starts, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:45 p.m. Tokyo time
- Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.7%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed
- The Shanghai Composite was little changed
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0915
- The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 147.06 per dollar
- The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1832 per dollar
- The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6585
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $58,527.48
- Ether fell 0.6% to $2,541.2
Bonds
- Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.05%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $77.04 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,427.25 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Richard Henderson.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.