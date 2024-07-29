Asian Stocks Show Early Gains Into BOJ, Fed Week: Markets Wrap

Just hours before the Fed’s decision, the Bank of Japan is expected to release details of plans to cut monthly bond purchases at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, while most economists also see the risk of a rate hike. The yen climbed 2.4% against the dollar last week as traders priced a more than two-thirds chance of a 10 basis point hike, causing a selloff in risk-sensitive developed and emerging market currencies and helping send the Nikkei 225 Index into a technical correction.