TSMC Outlook Drives $165 Billion Chip Rally In 2024 Rebound Bet

TSMC’s better-than-projected numbers underscored expectations for a bounce-back in smartphone, chip and computing demand, following more than a year of post-Covid malaise. On Friday, the world’s most valuable chipmaker gained more than 6% in Taipei — its biggest gain in almost a year — after a near-10% climb in the US. Key suppliers Tokyo Electron and Advantest Corp. gained more than 5% in Tokyo. Together, they fueled a gain in semiconductor stocks from the US to Asia of roughly $165 billion, based on Bloomberg’s calculations.