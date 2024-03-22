Apple Loses $115 Billion in Market Value as Regulators Close In

The Digital Markets Act — which lays out a series of do’s and don’ts for some of the world’s largest tech platforms — allows European Commission to levy hefty penalties of as much as 10% of a company’s total annual worldwide revenue, and up to 20% for firms who repeatedly flout the rules. After starting formal investigations into Apple — as well as Alphabet Inc.’s Google — regulators aim to wrap up their final decisions within a period of 12 months.