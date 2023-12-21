Apple’s $1 Trillion Rally Will Be Tough to Live Up To in 2024

While the Nasdaq 100 Index has soared more than 50% this year, some stocks completely missed the rally. T-Mobile US Inc. has risen about 10% in 2023, but peers Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc. are both down. AT&T is the worst performer in the group amid concerns over potentially high costs it could face if it has to clean up contamination due to lead-clad wiring throughout its nationwide network.