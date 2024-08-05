Apple Investors Urged To Stay Calm After Buffett Slashes Stake

Apple’s valuation multiple — at 33 times future profits as of mid-July — was 11 points higher than that of the broader S&P 500, a gap that was last seen in the aftermath of the pandemic and the financial crisis, data compiled by Bloomberg show. But despite the valuation premium, Mulberry thinks it still makes sense for investors to own Apple shares. “They’re still in a healthy balance sheet position and they’re still going to grow earnings faster than the broader market,” he said.