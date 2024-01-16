Angel One, IRFC, HDFC Life, Yes Bank, J&K Bank, LIC — Buy, Sell Or Hold? Ask Profit

NDTV ProfitMarketsAngel One, IRFC, HDFC Life, Yes Bank, J&K Bank, LIC — Buy, Sell Or Hold? Ask Profit
Here's what market experts say about Angel One, IRFC, HDFC Life, Yes Bank, J&K Bank, LIC and more...

16 Jan 2024, 03:03 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik.com)</p><p></p></div>
(Source: Freepik.com)

Is LIC Ltd. a good buy right now? Should you keep holding HDFC Life Insurance Ltd. and Angel One Ltd.? Should you accumulate Indian Hotels Company Ltd.?

Gaurav Bissa, vice president at Incred Equities, and Ashish Kapur, chief executive officer at Invest Shoppe Zoom, answered these investors' queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Watch the full video here:

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

