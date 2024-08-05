Anand Mahindra Suggests Investors To 'Play The Long Game' Amid Global Market Crash

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, tells investors to "play the long game" as the country's rise is unhindered in the medium to long term, despite the dramatic plunge in the Indian stock market.

"Never a better time to deploy the ancient Indian practice of Pranayama. It’s about breathing deeply and looking inwards. What I see is an India that is an oasis in the world. Whose rise will not be impeded in the medium to long term. Play the long game …," Mahindra said on X, formerly Twitter.

Mahindra’s remarks come in the wake of a significant market downturn, which saw the Indian stock market lose over Rs 10 lakh crore in a single day. This sharp decline was part of a broader global trend, as benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex extended more than 1% in losses. The downturn was led by adverse global cues and concerns about a potential US recession.