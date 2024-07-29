All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 30

Overseas investors turned net sellers on Monday after a day of buying on Friday last week. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,474.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

This comes after foreign investors bought up stocks worth Rs 2,546.4 crore on July 26, 2024.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 5,665.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 41,158 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.