All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 30
Overseas investors turned net sellers on Monday after a day of buying on Friday last week.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in index options, stock futures, stock options and the cash market, while they were net buyers in index Futures on Monday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net sellers on Monday after a day of buying on Friday last week. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,474.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
This comes after foreign investors bought up stocks worth Rs 2,546.4 crore on July 26, 2024.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 5,665.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 41,158 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 4,731 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 23,991 contracts.
FIIs bought index futures worth Rs 1,672 crore while they sold Rs 1,351 crore in stock futures, Rs 11,635 crore in index options and stock options worth Rs 1,167 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures are up 0.03% to 24,910 at a premium of 74 points, with open interest up by 0.45%.
Nifty Bank July futures are up by 0.2% to 51,384 at a discount of 22 points, while its open interest is down by 15%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 1 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,500 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options July 31 expiry, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 154 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 35,539 crore a day earlier—to Rs 35,693 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 882 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 5,942 crore a day earlier—to Rs 5,060 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors remained flat at 1.26.