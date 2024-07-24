All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 25
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the second straight day.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in stock options and index options, while they remained net sellers in index futures, stock futures and in the cash market on Wednesday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,130.9 crore post-budget day, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,137.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 42,595 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the July 25 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 2,896 contracts for July expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 40,162 contracts.
FIIs sold index futures worth Rs 3,588 crore and Rs 3,007 crore in stock futures, while they bought stock options worth Rs 177.6 crore, and Rs 64,652 crore in index options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty July futures are down 0.17% to 24,388 at a discount of 95 points, with open interest down 19.8%.
Nifty Bank July futures are up by 0.65% to 51,401 at a premium of 84 points, while its open interest is down by 17.21%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 July 25 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options July 24 expiry, the maximum call open interest was at 51,400 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,300.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 5,700 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 28,445 crore a day earlier—to Rs 22,745 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,494 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 8,355 crore a day earlier—to Rs 6861 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.36 from the earlier 1.28.