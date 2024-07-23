All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 24

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday after six days. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,975.3 crore on the budget day, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second session and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,418.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

In this month, FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 22,135.5 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 7,152.7 crore.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 44,144 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.