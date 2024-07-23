All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 24
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday after six days.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in stock options and index options, while they remained net sellers in index futures, stock futures and in the cash market on Tuesday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday after six days. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,975.3 crore on the budget day, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second session and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,418.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
In this month, FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 22,135.5 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 7,152.7 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 44,144 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the July 25 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 35,267 contracts for July expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 19,504 contracts.
FIIs sold index futures worth Rs 3,659 crore and Rs 6,174 crore in stock futures, while they bought stock options worth Rs 2,143 crore, and Rs 224.57 crore in index options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty July futures are down 0.23% to 24,452.95 at a discount of 26.1 points, with open interest down 5.4%.
Nifty Bank July futures are up by 1% to 51,765 at a discount of 13.3 points, while its open interest is up by 1.22%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 July 25 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options July 24 expiry, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 4,053 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 32,498 crore a day earlier—to Rs 28,445 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,038 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 9,393 crore a day earlier—to Rs 8,355 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.28 from the earlier 1.36.