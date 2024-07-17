"Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in stock futures, index futures, and index options, while they remained buyers in the cash market and stock options on Tuesday..Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,272 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the third session and sold equities worth Rs 530 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 27,259 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day..Ahead of the July 18 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 4,533 contracts for July expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 4,048 contracts.FIIs sold index futures worth Rs 58.44 crore, stock futures worth Rs 3,335 crore, and Rs 19,133 crore of index options while buying Rs 383 crore in stock options..The Nifty July futures are up 0.08% to 24,644 at a premium of 31 points, with open interest up 0.55%.Nifty Bank July futures are down by 0.19% to 52,529 at a premium of 133 points, while its open interest is down by 4.28%.The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 July 18 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.For the Bank Nifty options July 24 expiry, the maximum call open interest was at 52,500 and the maximum put open interest was at 52,500..The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 226 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 35,141 crore a day earlier to Rs 35,367 crore.The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 513 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 11,463 crore a day earlier to Rs 10,950 crore. .The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.36 from 1.27 a day earlier..FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Third Straight Day"