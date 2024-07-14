"Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in the cash market, stock futures, and index futures while they remained net sellers in Index options and stock options on Friday..Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities after a day on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,022 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers for the fourth session and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,652 crore, NSE data showed.In the month so far, foreign institutional investors have bought stocks worth Rs 6,697.1 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 6,656.8 crore.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 19,379.2 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day..Ahead of the July 18 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 16,646 contracts for July expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 4,117 contracts.FIIs bought index futures worth Rs 1,414 crore, stock futures worth Rs 6,539 crore, while they sold Rs 68.39 crore in stock options and Rs 5,451 crore of index options..The Nifty July futures are up 0.6% to 24,529 at a premium of 26.85 points, with open interest up 2.03%.Nifty Bank July futures are down by 0.13% to 52,372 at a premium of 93.1 points, while its open interest is down by 4.24%.The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 July 18 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.For the Bank Nifty options July 16 expiry, the maximum call open interest was at 54,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000..The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 866 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 33,244 crore a day earlier to Rs 34,110 crore.The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 499 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 11,422 crore a day earlier to Rs 10,923 crore..The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.19 from 1.22 a day earlier."