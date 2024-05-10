Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Check Latest Gold And Silver Rates In Mumbai, Delhi And Other Cities

Gold and silver prices rose on Friday on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. This traditional festival, known for its significance in India as a propitious time to make investments, has historically led to increased demand for precious metals.

The average price of 10 gram of 22K gold stood at Rs 67,000 while the 24K gold prices stood at Rs 73,090. The rate of 10 grams of 24K gold in Delhi and Jaipur stood at Rs 73,240, which was followed by Chennai where the gold costs Rs 73,150.

The average price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 86,500. However, in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala, the metal was sold at Rs 90,000 followed by Delhi and Mumbai where the metal was sold at Rs 86,500, as per the data available on goodreturns.in.

Notably, rising inflation and a weaker dollar have fueled a recent surge in gold prices, making it a more tempting investment while simultaneously driving prices higher.

Moreover, gold prices surged to their highest point in more than two weeks, buoyed by fresh US data hinting at a potential interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve later this year. The latest statistics revealed an increase in unemployment claims, signaling a slowdown in the job market.