Adani Green Energy RG1's Proposed USD Notes Assigned 'BBB-(EXP)' Rating By Fitch

The Adani Group company also announced the offering of 18-year fully amortising of $409 million senior secured notes due 2042.

AGEL intends to use the gross proceeds of the offering for redeeming the $500 million 6.25% senior secured notes due 2024. The eligible green projects to be refinanced with the gross proceeds of the notes were evaluated and selected based on the issuers' green finance framework, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Fitch said the RG generates an average annual debt service coverage ratio of 1.39 times, with a minimum of 1.29 times that is commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating.

The rating is underpinned by long-term fixed-price power purchase agreements, commercially proven technology with a pure solar portfolio, and experienced operations and maintenance contractors, Fitch said.

The proposed notes' long tenor fully amortising structure eliminates the refinancing risk during the RG portfolio's life, according to Fitch. "The proposed notes will have a structure similar to the existing notes, which benefit the noteholders from protective structural features restricting distributions."

AGEL's stock rose as much as 2.46% during the day to Rs 2,018.95 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 0.20% lower at Rs 1,966.5 per share, compared to a 0.27% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2:37 p.m.