Nifty, Sensex Resume Decline After One-Day Breather As Kotak Bank, Infosys Weigh: Market Wrap

Benchmark equity indices started the week on a negative note as investors assessed more quarterly results. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys weighed on the key indices but gains in heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance minimised the fall.

Nifty ended 0.29% or 72.95 points down at 24,781.10 and Sensex lost 0.09% or 73.48 points to close at 81,151.27. Intraday, the Nifty rose as much as 0.50% and Sensex gained as much as 0.7%.