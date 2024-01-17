Nifty, Sensex Close Over 2% Lower As Most Sectors End In Red: Market Wrap

Benchmark stock indices hit its biggest intraday fall in over a year on Wednesday due to panic selling in the shares of index heavyweight HDFC Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 460 points or 2.09%, down at 21,571.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1,628 points or 2.23%, to end at 71,500.76.

The Nifty 50 recorded its biggest fall since June 16, 2022, while the Sensex logged its biggest fall since Aug. 29, 2022.

"A nosedive correction in banking stocks, along with concerns over delays in US Fed rate cuts, impacted market sentiments," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said. "The addition of discouraging Chinese growth data and rising US bond yields also resulted in widespread profit-booking."

"Given the elevated valuations, coupled with the fact that optimism regarding earnings and GDP growth for FY24 is already reflected in the market, this triggered the correction," Nair said.

Compared to the Nifty Bank, the Nifty 50 is not seeing much pain, according to Omkar Patil, technical and derivatives analyst at Ashika Stock Broking.

The Nifty 50 index has again entered the range of 21,450–21,800. The Nifty Bank has broken its crucial support of 47,000 and is expected to fall to 45,800–46,000 levels, according to Patil.

Short-term charts indicate that the market is in oversold territory, and it is ideal to wait for the next few weeks before making any decisions. Among sectors, Patil is positive on IT and metals.