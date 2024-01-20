Nifty, Sensex Close Lower As HUL, RIL Drag: Market Wrap

Indian benchmark equity indices closed lower on Saturday as shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged after their Q3 results.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 50.60 points, or 0.23%, lower at 21,571.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 259.58 points, or 0.36%, to end at 71423.65.

"The Nifty opened higher and remained volatile throughout the day. The overall consolidation phase may persist for the next few days or until the Nifty stays within the range of 21,500-21,700," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst, LKP Securities Ltd.

Only a decisive breakout on either side could initiate a directional move, he said. "A significant decline below 21,500 might trigger a correction towards 21,300 and below. Conversely, a robust breakout above 21,700 is needed for a resumption of the uptrend."