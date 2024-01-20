Nifty, Sensex Close Lower As HUL, RIL Drag: Market Wrap
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 50.60 points, or 0.23%, lower at 21,571.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 259.58 points, or 0.36%, to end at 71423.65
Indian benchmark equity indices closed lower on Saturday as shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged after their Q3 results.
"The Nifty opened higher and remained volatile throughout the day. The overall consolidation phase may persist for the next few days or until the Nifty stays within the range of 21,500-21,700," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst, LKP Securities Ltd.
Only a decisive breakout on either side could initiate a directional move, he said. "A significant decline below 21,500 might trigger a correction towards 21,300 and below. Conversely, a robust breakout above 21,700 is needed for a resumption of the uptrend."
Axis Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Coal India Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
While, HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.
Seven of the 12 sectors on the NSE rose, while five declined. Nifty PSU Bank gained nearly 2% and Nifty FMCG lost the most.
The broader markets outperformed the larger peers, with the BSE MidCap closing with 0.46% gain and the BSE SmallCap ending 0.41% higher on Saturday.
Eleven of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while nine declined.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. As many as 2,060 stocks advanced, 1,752 declined, and 96 remained unchanged on the BSE.