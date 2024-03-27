Three Indian Restaurants On Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 List; Details Here

In a celebration of culinary excellence, three Indian restaurants have secured coveted positions on the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 list. The annual ranking, renowned for showcasing the finest dining establishments across the continent, has once again recognised the culinary prowess of India.

Leading the Indian contingent is Mumbai’s renowned fine-dining restaurant, Masque, which has secured 23rd spot on the list. Known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, Masque continues to captivate diners with its exquisite offerings.

Masque, led by restaurateur Aditi Dugar, stands out as one of India’s most innovative dining destinations, housed in a stylish former Mumbai textile mill.

"Since its inception in 2016, Masque has garnered numerous accolades, from the One To Watch Award to being named The Best Restaurant in India in 2023 and now 2024," according to a post on the World's 50 Best Restaurants' Instagram page.

"Offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, Masque’s ten-course tasting menu showcases India’s rich produce, featuring dishes such as Kashmiri morels with patra or the sea buckthorn pani puri, reimagining traditional Indian flavours with inventive twists," it said.