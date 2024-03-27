Three Indian Restaurants On Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 List; Details Here
In a celebration of culinary excellence, three Indian restaurants have secured coveted positions on the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 list. The annual ranking, renowned for showcasing the finest dining establishments across the continent, has once again recognised the culinary prowess of India.
Leading the Indian contingent is Mumbai’s renowned fine-dining restaurant, Masque, which has secured 23rd spot on the list. Known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, Masque continues to captivate diners with its exquisite offerings.
Masque, led by restaurateur Aditi Dugar, stands out as one of India’s most innovative dining destinations, housed in a stylish former Mumbai textile mill.
"Since its inception in 2016, Masque has garnered numerous accolades, from the One To Watch Award to being named The Best Restaurant in India in 2023 and now 2024," according to a post on the World's 50 Best Restaurants' Instagram page.
"Offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, Masque’s ten-course tasting menu showcases India’s rich produce, featuring dishes such as Kashmiri morels with patra or the sea buckthorn pani puri, reimagining traditional Indian flavours with inventive twists," it said.
Following closely behind is New Delhi’s culinary gem, Indian Accent, claiming the 26th position. With its distinctive blend of traditional flavours and contemporary flair, Indian Accent has consistently impressed both critics and patrons alike, maintaining its presence on the list for nearly a decade.
Not to be outdone, Chennai’s Avartana, nestled within the luxurious ITC Grand Chola, has secured the 44th spot. Building upon its success from the previous year, Avartana’s inclusion reaffirms its status as a culinary destination worth experiencing.
These Indian restaurants join a prestigious line-up that includes restaurants from culinary capitals such as Tokyo, Bangkok, and Hong Kong.
Sézanne in Tokyo clinched the top spot on the list, followed closely by Florilège, also located in the vibrant culinary scene of Tokyo.
The unveiling of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 list also saw notable entries from Shanghai, with Singapore maintaining its status as the country with the largest representation. The list underscores the diverse and dynamic culinary landscape of Asia, showcasing the innovation and creativity of chefs across the region.
Here Are Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2024
Sézanne, Tokyo
Florilège, Tokyo
Gaggan Anand, Bangkok
The Chairman, Hong Kong
Wing, Hong Kong
Nusara, Bangkok
Sühring, Bangkok
Den, Tokyo
La Cime, Osaka
Odette, Singapore
Sorn, Bangkok
Le Du, Bangkok
Mingles, Seoul
Narisawa, Tokyo
Burnt Ends, Singapore
Neighbourhood, Hong Kong
Potong, Bangkok
7th Door, Seoul
Fu He Hui, Shanghai
Euphoria, Singapore
Onjium, Seoul
Logy, Taipei
Masque, Mumbai
Toyo Eatery, Philippines
Born, Singapore
Indian Accent, New Delhi
Mono, Hong Kong
Meta, Singapore
Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok
Labyrinth, Singapore
Seroja, Singapore
Caprice, Hong Kong
JL Studio, Taichung
Mume, Taipei
Villa Aida, Wakayama
Ling Long, Shanghai
Ando, Hong Kong
Les Amis, Singapore
Sazenka, Tokyo
102 House, Shanghai
Mosu, Seoul, South Korea
Baan Tepa, Bangkok
Lolla, Singapore
Avartana, ITC Grand Chola, Chennai
Goh, Fukuoka, Japan
August, Jakarta, Indonesia
Cenci, Kyoto, Japan
Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Chef Tam’s Seasons, Macau
Meet the Bund, Shanghai, China