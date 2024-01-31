Why Is Butter Chicken The Subject Of A Court Case In India?

Butter chicken dishes are thought to come from the kitchen of Moti Mahal, which is also credited with contributing heavily to cuisine. The first Moti Mahal in independent India opened in 1947 as a partnership in the Delhi locality of Daryaganj. As the story goes, it was here that butter chicken was invented by adding cooked chicken pieces to a gravy with tomatoes, butter, cream and spices. The heirs of men who worked in that first restaurant are now at loggerheads over who gets the inventor tag.