Waqf Bill Among 15 Bills Coming Up For Parliament Winter Session

21 Nov 2024, 07:25 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a Parliament session, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)</p></div>
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a Parliament session, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The government has listed 15 bills, including one to amend the waqf law and five new ones, for the the winter session of Parliament starting on Monday. The five new draft legislations include the one to set up a cooperative university.

The pending bills include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which has been listed for consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to Lok Sabha. The panel is mandated to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the winter session. The session concludes on Dec. 20.

The other bill listed by the government for introduction, consideration and passage is the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill to enhance the pecuniary (defined as the monetary value of a case) appellate jurisdiction of Delhi district courts from the existing Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, also a new draft law planned by the government, seeks to ensure compliance with India's obligation under maritime treaties to which New Delhi is a party.

Besides, the Coastal Shipping Bill and the Indian Ports Bill have also been listed for introduction and eventual passage.

As many as eight bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill are pending in Lok Sabha. Two others are with Rajya Sabha.

