Turnover Determination Rules Can Encourage Companies To Settle Antitrust Cases: Analyst

The Competition Commission of India has come out with a draft for determining the turnover or income of the companies in order to actualise the amendment pertaining to the imposition of penalties based on the global turnover of companies.

The turnover of an enterprise will include the total value of sales and any other operating income as per the audited financial statements maintained by such enterprise. The computation of the total turnover will exclude indirect taxes, trade discounts and intra-group sales, according to the draft.

The proposed exclusion of indirect taxes will ensure that the turnover represents the portion of revenue earmarked for the company, Nitika Dwivedi, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., told NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Trade discounts are likely to be excluded since these represent negotiated reductions in the selling price and reflect the actual receipts by the enterprise. Intra-group sales of an enterprise are excluded since it would have led to double counting of revenue for the enterprise, according to Dwivedi.

With greater certainty over the potential penalty implications for parties, it may encourage enterprises to opt for leniency in relation to cartel cases and settle cases relating to abuse of dominance and/or vertical restraints with the CCI, Dwivedi said.

The Competition Act empowers the competition regulator to impose monetary penalties on companies engaging in anti-competitive practices. This is usually based on the company's turnover. However, prior to the 2023 amendment, there was no clarity in the act as to the scope of turnover, whether it refers to the'relevant turnover' or the total turnover.

In 2017, the Supreme Court pointed out that while the objective of the act is to stop anti-competitive practices and punish the perpetrators, penalties cannot be disproportionate. It limited the scope of penalties to the relevant turnover.

The 2023 amendment expanded its scope to include global turnover while computing penalties.