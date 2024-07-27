Telecom Regulator Considers Separate Recharge Plans For Voice, Data And SMS
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Friday issued a consultation paper proposing a review of mobile recharge plans. The paper explores the possibility of introducing separate recharge vouchers for voice calls, data, and SMS.
It also considers whether to extend the maximum validity period of Special Tariff Vouchers and Combo Vouchers beyond the current 90-day limit.
TRAI noted that despite the widespread use of bundled plans, there is a need to evaluate these options to better meet consumer needs. Many consumers find themselves paying for data they do not use.
"This consultation paper intends to explore the requirement of introducing product specific (Voice/SMS/Data and combinations thereof) tariff offerings in addition to present tariff offerings and make required changes in the current tariff regulatory framework," the paper said.
TRAI said there is a perception among consumers that the bundled offerings of telecom services act as a constraint on the choice of subscription of telecom tariff offered by the subscribers.
The regulator said various stakeholders have expressed a strong preference for extending the validity period of Special Tariff Vouchers and Combo Vouchers beyond the current 90-day limit.
The regulator has invited comments on the consultation paper by Aug. 16 and counter comments by Aug. 23.
