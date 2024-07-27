Telecom Regulator Considers Separate Recharge Plans For Voice, Data And SMS

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Friday issued a consultation paper proposing a review of mobile recharge plans. The paper explores the possibility of introducing separate recharge vouchers for voice calls, data, and SMS.

It also considers whether to extend the maximum validity period of Special Tariff Vouchers and Combo Vouchers beyond the current 90-day limit.

TRAI noted that despite the widespread use of bundled plans, there is a need to evaluate these options to better meet consumer needs. Many consumers find themselves paying for data they do not use.