Tata Motors' Bulletproof Vehicles Given Duty Exemption By CESTAT

The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal has granted an exemption from excise duty on special-purpose bulletproof armoured vehicles produced by Tata Motors Ltd.

This decision comes in response to appeals against an order dated May 28, 2012, where the adjudicating authority classified these vehicles under a particular tariff heading, differing from what Tata Motors wanted. The authority has imposed a penalty based on non-payment of the duty imposed on the vehicle.

The appellants, JCBL Ltd. (Unit-II) and Tata Motors, argued that the bulletproof special purpose vehicles, designed for use by the army and paramilitary forces, should be classified under a specific tariff heading (CETH 8705 9000).

They also highlighted the need for provisions allowing firing from within the vehicle for defense purposes.

The appellants further invoked Rule 3(a) of the General Rules for Interpretation, emphasising that the most specific description, as evidenced by the VRDE (Vehicle Research and Development Establishment) certificate, should prevail over a more general classification.

They also pointed out that the term "other armoured fighting vehicle" is associated with the word "tanks," suggesting a restricted interpretation.

The CESTAT looked at the special purpose of the vehicles and considered that the VRDE has certified them as special purpose vehicles. Based on this, the tribunal firmly noted that the matter has been decisively settled in favour of Tata Motors and JCBL.

The CESTAT's conclusion is that the vehicles in question fall under a specific classification (CETH 8705 0000) and are therefore eligible for exemption from paying duty.

Since there is no duty payable on these vehicles, the discussion on how to calculate their value becomes irrelevant. The tribunal emphasised that when there's no obligation to pay duty, there is no basis for imposing penalties. In simpler terms, since the duty is not applicable, there's no need for penalties to be imposed.