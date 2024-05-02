Supreme Court Reserves One-Third SCBA Positions For Women

A minimum of one-third posts in the Supreme Court Bar Association will be reserved for women henceforth, the Supreme Court has held. The court mandated that this reservation be implemented in the upcoming election. The SCBA elections for 2024–25 will take place on May 16, and the results will be declared on May 19.

The court has also directed that the post of treasurer be reserved for a female candidate in the 2024–25 election.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan pronounced the verdict and clarified that the reservation does not preclude female candidates from contesting for unreserved posts.

As a result of this significant decision, three out of nine positions in the association's junior executive committee and two out of six positions in the senior executive committee will be reserved for women.