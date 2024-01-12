Supreme Court Refuses To Stay New Law On Appointment Of CEC, ECs; Issues Notice To Centre

The new law states, "Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a Selection Committee consisting of — (a) the Prime Minister — Chairperson; (b) the Leader of Opposition in the House of the People — Member; (c) a Union Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the Prime Minister — Member."

The opposition has accused the Modi government of having defied the Supreme Court by dropping the CJI from the selection panel.