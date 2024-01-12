Supreme Court Dismisses Insolvency Plea Against Inox Wind

GRI, which is in trade and service relating to the business of providing equipment and manpower, had approached the National Company Law Tribunal, alleging a default of Rs 1.7 crore, which also included interest for delay in payments.

The principal amount in this case was less than Rs 1 crore, which is lower than the threshold required to initiate an insolvency proceeding under the IBC.

After the NCLT rejected the plea, it moved to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, which also upheld the order and reiterated that the IBC proceedings were "not proceedings for recovery of contractual dues".

