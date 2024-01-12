NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicySupreme Court Dismisses Insolvency Plea Against Inox Wind
ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court Dismisses Insolvency Plea Against Inox Wind

The principal amount in this case was lower than the threshold required to initiate an insolvency proceeding under the IBC.

12 Jan 2024, 02:08 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Inox Wind website)</p></div>
(Source: Inox Wind website)

The Supreme Court dismissed on Friday an insolvency application against Inox Wind Ltd. by GRI Towers India Pvt. over the recovery of contractual dues.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said that GRI could initiate arbitration proceedings against Inox as per the contract, but no respite would be available under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

GRI, which is in trade and service relating to the business of providing equipment and manpower, had approached the National Company Law Tribunal, alleging a default of Rs 1.7 crore, which also included interest for delay in payments.

The principal amount in this case was less than Rs 1 crore, which is lower than the threshold required to initiate an insolvency proceeding under the IBC.

After the NCLT rejected the plea, it moved to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, which also upheld the order and reiterated that the IBC proceedings were "not proceedings for recovery of contractual dues".

Shares of Inox Wind were trading 3.16% lower at Rs 437.75 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.12% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 1.53 p.m.

ALSO READ

Inox Wind - New Repeat Order For 3MW WTGs (279MW); Order Intake To Rise In Q4 FY23: Systematix

Opinion
Inox Wind - New Repeat Order For 3MW WTGs (279MW); Order Intake To Rise In Q4 FY23: Systematix
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT