Supreme Court Declines Stay On New Law On Election Commissioners' Appointment
The Supreme Court refused on Friday to stay the application of the new law on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said a stay would not be issued at this point but agreed to examine the plea challenging the law.
The apex court issued a notice to the Union government, seeking its response in the matter. The case will come up for a hearing in April.
According to the new law, the CEC and other election commissioners will be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a selection committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister who will be nominated by the PM.
However, the judgement of the top court had set out that the selection committee should comprise the PM, the leader of the opposition and the Chief Justice of India. Since it is against the judgement, the plea was filed and sought that the new law be set aside and an independent selection committee be set up, which shall include the CJI.