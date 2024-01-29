SpiceJet To Pay $4 Million To Engine Lessors After Court Order

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed SpiceJet to pay $4 million to two engine lessors, warning of potential grounding orders for the engines if the payment is not made.

During the court proceedings, the lessors, Team France 01 SAS and Sunbird France 02 SAS, informed the court that SpiceJet had presented a settlement offer, which they found unacceptable. Expressing dissatisfaction, the lessors now express their intention to escalate the matter through litigation against SpiceJet.

This ruling comes on the heels of a prior setback for SpiceJet, where the Delhi High Court had earlier directed the airline to make a payment of $450,000 by Jan. 3, 2024, to settle its outstanding dues with the same lessors.

The court had specified that the payment should be made in instalments between Dec. 21 and Jan. 3.

The lessors had initiated legal action, alleging SpiceJet's failure to fulfill a payment obligation totaling $12.9 million spanning over two years.

Seeking a court order to prohibit the airline from using three engines, even after the termination of the lease agreement, the lessors found support from Justice Rekha Palli, who indicated a leaning towards restraining SpiceJet from utilising the engines, given the airline's acknowledgement of the outstanding debt.

SpiceJet, in response, had informed the court of an anticipated financial infusion by mid-January, assuring that the outstanding dues would be settled.

However, the lessors contested the adequacy of the proposed payment, arguing that it represented less than 10% of the total amount owed. They further pointed out that while SpiceJet had returned other engines, the airline had chosen to retain the specific engines subject to the legal dispute.

The case is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 21, 2024, adding another layer to SpiceJet's ongoing legal challenges regarding its financial obligations to engine lessors.