Special CBI Court Convicts Bank of Baroda Manager After 27 Years of Charge Sheet
26 Feb 2024, 09:03 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

A special CBI court in Mumbai has convicted a manager of the Bank of Baroda in two separate cases after 27 years of charge sheet for causing a total loss of over Rs 15 crore to the bank, officials said on Monday.

The CBI had charge-sheeted Ramchandra Shridhar Joshi, then Chief Manager posted in Walkeshwar Road Branch, Mumbai, in 1996 in two cases -- for causing loss of Rs 10.50 crore and Rs 5 crore -- by fraudulently diverting bank's money to accused conspirators, the agency said in a statement.

The central probe agency had taken over the probe in 1994 and had filed a charge sheet in both cases in 1996, it said.

After the completion of the trial, the special CBI court sentenced him to under two years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs three lakh in the first case and one year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1.37 lakh in the second case.

'The case against two charge sheeted accused was abated due to their death during trial while another accused was discharged,' a CBI spokesperson said.

