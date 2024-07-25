Seed Industry Body Approves Of Split Supreme Court Verdict On GMO Mustard

Seed industry body Federation of Seed Industry of India on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's split verdict on the validity of the Centre's 2022 decision, granting conditional approval for environmental release of genetically modified mustard crops.

On July 23, the apex court unanimously directed that the Centre needs to formulate a national policy with regard to GM crops for research, cultivation, trade and commerce in the country.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Sanjay Karol gave divergent opinions on the validity of the two decisions and directed the matter to be listed before the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for adjudication by an appropriate bench.

FSSI Chairman Ajai Rana said, "We are glad that Hon’ble Justice Karol has supported the working of the regulatory body GEAC and found its working as per rules. The industry has always maintained that we must trust our regulators and support their decisions. GEAC is a scientific body, and their assessments are of high quality".

"GMOs are tested stringently, and India's regulatory bodies and research institutions adhere to the highest international norms and practices for evaluating the safety and efficacy of biotech crops," Rana asserted.

GM mustard can ensure 'atmanirbharta' in oil seeds, a major focus of the Indian government, and also promote farmer prosperity through increased productivity, he said in a statement.

According to FSII, a critical point of contention for setting aside the GEAC's permission is the use of foreign data in the application.

"Critics argue that the GEAC approved the trait without relying on indigenous studies on the effects of GM Mustard in India and its potential environmental ramifications. Industry experts counter that Indian agencies have been integral to all biosafety studies," it added.