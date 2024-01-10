SEBI Suggests Additional Limits And Rules For Subordinate Units In REITs, InvITs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed additional regulations for the Real Estate Investment Trusts and Infrastructure Investment Trusts regarding the issuance of subordinate units.

One significant proposal suggests setting a limit on the number of subordinate units that a REIT or InvIT can issue, and its aim is to bridge valuation gaps between sponsors and these investment trusts.

According to the proposal, the number of subordinate units issued during asset acquisition should not exceed 10% of the asset's purchase price. Additionally, the total outstanding subordinate units should not surpass 10% of the total ordinary units at any given time.

Another proposal addresses the nature of inferior rights associated with subordinate units. SEBI proposes that subordinate units should carry either inferior voting rights, inferior distribution rights, or both.