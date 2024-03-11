SEBI Strengthens Monitoring Requirements For Qualified Stockbrokers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India introduced on Monday additional compliance and monitoring requirements for stockbrokers.

To designate a stockbroker as a qualified stockbroker on an annual basis, the market regulator had previously identified four crucial parameters: the total number of active clients, the available total assets of clients, trading volumes and end-of-day margin obligations. Based on these parameters, the initial list of QSBs was released by stock exchanges on March 3, 2023.

To further safeguard investor interest and bolster trust in the securities market, SEBI decided to extend the QSB framework to more stockbrokers. The revised list of QSBs will now consider additional parameters, including the compliance score of the stockbroker, grievance redressal score and proprietary trading volumes, according to a release.

The revised framework for designating a stockbroker as an QSB involves an intricate procedure that incorporates both existing and additional parameters. The identification of the QSBs is based on a thorough evaluation of these parameters for each stockbroker.

The values are to be calculated annually, considering parameters as of Dec. 31 of the relevant year. The revised list of the QSBs will be released jointly by stock exchanges in consultation with SEBI.

Stockbrokers are given the option to voluntarily get designated as QSBs, even if they may not have qualified based on prescribed parameters. These voluntarily designated QSBs must adhere to the enhanced obligations and responsibilities.

The applicability of these measures will be implemented in a risk-based, staggered manner to facilitate a smooth adoption process.